Bryan E. Giles Sells 2,500 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,661. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.14. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

AVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

