Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.