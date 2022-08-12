BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

BRP Group Stock Up 4.3 %

BRP traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 382,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,562. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at $274,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,789.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

