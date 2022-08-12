Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

