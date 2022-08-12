Brokers Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.6 %

Plug Power stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

