Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bragg Gaming Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

