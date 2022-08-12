Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) PT at $32.64

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $351,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

TS opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

