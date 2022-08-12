Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT at $4.13

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 146,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.53 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

