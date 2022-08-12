Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) PT at $13.14

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.