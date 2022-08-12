Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Broad Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BRAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,361. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Broad Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,298,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

