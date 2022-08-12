Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Brink’s Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. 18,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $80.17.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

