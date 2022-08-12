Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,536,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,288 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

