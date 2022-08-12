Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.70.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 71,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.