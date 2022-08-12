Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.70.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 71,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.



