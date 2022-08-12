Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$53.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.22 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.30 EPS.
Brightcove Price Performance
NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,752. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,824,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,946,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,748 shares of company stock worth $323,163. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brightcove
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
See Also
