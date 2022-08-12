Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$53.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.22 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,752. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,824,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,946,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,748 shares of company stock worth $323,163. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

