Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$194.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$156.00 to C$194.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$220.33.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:BYD traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$188.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,172. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$156.04.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

