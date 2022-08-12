Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$220.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$188.98. 9,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,172. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$156.04.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

