Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head to Head Analysis

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping -5.46% -2.67% -1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Box Ships and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.18 -$9.71 million ($4.17) -0.15

Risk and Volatility

Box Ships has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performance Shipping.

Box Ships has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Box Ships and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 872.76%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Box Ships.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Box Ships on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

