Boston Partners Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of Marriott International worth $159,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

