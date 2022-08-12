Boston Partners Has $78.84 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,859,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 484,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $78,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

NYSE KOS opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

