Boston Partners Has $112.67 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,994 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $112,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.