Borr Drilling (BORR) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Borr Drilling to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.65% -20.05% -5.56% Borr Drilling Competitors -43.08% -14.94% -4.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Borr Drilling and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 27.34%. Given Borr Drilling’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million -$193.00 million -1.94 Borr Drilling Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.01

Borr Drilling’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borr Drilling rivals beat Borr Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 23 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

