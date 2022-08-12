BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.63 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2,115.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BorgWarner by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

