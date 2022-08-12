Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE BNE traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,337. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$91.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

