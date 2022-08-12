BOLT (BOLT) Price Up 7.2% This Week

BOLT (BOLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $173,986.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066462 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

