BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

CARR stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.