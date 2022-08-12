BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,820 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

EOG opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

