BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $207,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

