BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $56.36 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

