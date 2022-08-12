BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 170 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,859,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $282.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

