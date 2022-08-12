Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Tops $467,223.86

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $467,223.86 and $65.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

