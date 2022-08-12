Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$54.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.38 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 123.28%.

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.