BMO Capital Markets Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$37.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POW. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$35.17 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.47 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.01.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

