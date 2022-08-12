BMO Capital Markets Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$36.00

CAE (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

CAE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 756,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CAE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,614,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

