BMO Capital Markets Increases Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $50.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 5,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

