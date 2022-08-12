Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 137.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE BVH opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $445.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 11,113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

