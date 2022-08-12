Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 165.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
Blue Bird Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,615. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.