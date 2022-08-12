Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 165.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,615. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

