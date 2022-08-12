Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

NYSE:BX opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

