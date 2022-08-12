BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

BLK stock opened at $728.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $635.83 and its 200-day moving average is $685.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

