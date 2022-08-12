BlackHat Market Capitalization Tops $602,943.04 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $602,943.04 and $89,768.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

