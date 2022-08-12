BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.46. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

