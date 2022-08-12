BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,625 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

FCX stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

