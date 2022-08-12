BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 780 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Boston Partners lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after acquiring an additional 274,940 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,723,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,458,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CNP stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

