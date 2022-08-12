BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,975,000 after buying an additional 350,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

