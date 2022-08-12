BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

