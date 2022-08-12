BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $47.65 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $57.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

