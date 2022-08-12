BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $166.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

