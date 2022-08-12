BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amgen by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.0% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.25. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

