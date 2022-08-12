BitWhite (BTW) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $47,180.21 and $63,493.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

