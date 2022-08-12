Bitcoin Price Tops $24,003.49 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $458.94 billion and $27.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $24,003.49 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00585795 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00259962 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004517 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016887 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000223 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,119,675 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
