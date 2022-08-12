BitBall Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,444.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. BitBall has a market cap of $636,660.03 and approximately $2,444.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.98 or 0.99890936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00048925 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00027235 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

